Woodies Galway

Woodies DIY in Galway Ireland

The Irish owned DIY store Woodies is a subsidiary of Grafton Group Plc. They are the leaders in the market in Ireland. Opening thirty-five branches all over the nation and offering an extensive range of DIY products such as Paints, Lights, Home décor accessories, Home styling décor, housewares, Accessories for bath, building, gardening products and kitchen fittings. The pioneers provide all products for home improvement and gardening requirements. They can stock up to 30,000 products and have a reputation of offering the most comprehensive range of products which have been known for the quality and great value for money.

Woodies History

Woodies had their first store opened in June 1987 at Walkinstown. The store was a great success and thus they could open another store in Glasnevin in the year 1988. In 1990 new stores were opened one in Sallynoggin and Cork. The later was the first Super store which had a product range which was huge. The company is committed to expand their business long with meeting and identifying the clients needs. Even after being the biggest DIY store in Ireland they have ambitious plans.

As being a part of the Grafton Group Plc, they are involved with other businesses within the group which involves Builders merchants, Chadwick’s, Heiton Buckley, Sam Hire and the paneling centre are the plant and tool company. They also own the market in the steel stockholding sector in Ireland. They are also involved in Specialist builders sector business in the UK. The online store Woodies allows you to choose from the best range of products available in the market from your home if you are in Ireland. It has about 30,000 products online. They also have 37 stores nationwide. Two outlets are in Cork, two in Galway.

Stores

There are stores in Athlone, Nenagh, Castlebar, Tullamore, Carlaw, Kilkenny, Newbridge, Dundalk, Limerick, Mullingar, Navan, Waterford, Wexford and Clonmel. The rest of the outlets are open in Dublin. They have one of the best facilities of click and collect service as well as delivery service within Ireland. If you visit any of the stores you would be able to see their multiple range of Kitchen fittings which are suitable for different budgets and styles. If you are not aware of what you want you can book an appointment with their Bathroom and Kitchen Expert and then can help you customize it for you. They also sell in house products but they are well known for selling the premium products from Johnstone, Dulux, Unibond, Thompson’s, Yale, Bosch, Mira, 3M, & Ronseal.

Click and Collect

The specialty of Woodies is the Click and Collect Service which they offer their customers. It is a total contactless service which they provide. You order online at woodies.ie and wait for the email confirmation. After you receive the confirmation you would have to wait for a day so that a representative at woodies contacts you. Once the order is ready you can choose a store of your choice which is near to your house and park the car in the designated area. You can then call the phone number which is given at the car space. Always remember to keep your order confirmation handy and the card information with which you have purchased the items. This is a necessary step for verification. The representative of the company will bring your order to your car.

Woodies Galway Product Options

As you are already aware by now that Woodies Galway allow you to check numerous choices of products which they have for your house improvement.