B&Q Galway

B&Q is the multinational British home improvement and DIY retailing company which is headquartered in Eastleigh, England. Kingfisher Plc has owned this subsidiary company. It was founded in 1969 by Richard Block and David Quale this retail chain has over 300 physical stores and online stores and sells 40,000 products. The store has many stores in Ireland as well.

B&Q History

The company B&Q was funded in 1969 in Southampton, England. The owners were Richard Block and David Quayle. They started the business after purchasing a furniture warehouse in Southampton. The location was in the suburb of Portswood. They named the firm originally as Block and Quale but soon shortened the name of the company as B&Q. They worked really hard to repay the bank overdraft and could pay them off in the next six months. Their turnover reached £1million in the next few years after they started the business. The cofounder Block left the company in 1976 and that is when the company expanded very fast, by the year 1979, they had around twenty-six shops opened all over the United Kingdom.

In the early 1980’s, B&Q grew a lot by merging and expanding with many companies such as the Scottish company, Dodge City. The DIY chain was then acquired by the F.W Woolworth Company for £16.8m in the same year. This had happened because of D Quayle selling his part of the shares. After two years, F.W Woolworth’s and B&Q was bought by Paternoster which later on came to be known as Kingfisher Plc.

B&Q had two trading formats: Home Centre and Auto Centre. The Home Centre dealt with retailing furniture, soft furniture, bathrooms, lighting and flooring. They had further developed a concept of Auto Centre and Home Centre along with the DIY store all together with car parking features in one place.

In the year 1990, B&Q opened a new type of shop which was named Depot. The name was changed later on to B&Q Depot. The retail chain now started to expand outside the United Kingdom and started their first branch in Taiwan. The second store which was opened was a home improvement centre also in Taoyuan City, Taiwan in the year 1996. NOMI, a Polish leading chain of DIY Company was acquired in the year 1998 and again had another merger the same year with French DIY Company Castorama. The next year they opened the B&Q shop in Shanghai. In December 2000, they purchased twenty-eight sites which were used to open B&Q shops in the year 2001.The next in line was Hong Kong where the B&Q shop was opened in the year 2007. In the year 2011, B&Q bought thirty-one shops in the United Kingdom.

Products and Services

The B&Q DIY Company has many ranges of projects and collections for your home improvements. They have some of the best ideas and products which have great quality.

Outdoor Projects: They offer services for decorating your balcony and yard with stylish options where you can spend your afternoon and evening relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors. They deliver the items to your house.

Hot Tub & Spas: The best way to spend your idle time is in a spa or enjoy the hot tub bath with the music of your choice. They provide the best deals with all the necessary requirements for setting up the spa or Hot tub. There are varied ranges of products to choose from the quality products.

Kitchen Ranges: If you want the Kitchens that makes everyday life easier. You can surely check the products at B&Q. They provide modular options where you can choose from the top material, storage style option, cabinets, devices & look of your kitchen. They have different products in different ranges and styles.

Bathrooms & Bedrooms: Bathroom options at B&Q have more storage options, Power Shower, advanced toilets and new flooring . They have compact bathroom options for you and for clients looking to renovate their bath completely they have specialists who can also help you out. All accessories required are available. B&Q specialists help you in planning the bedroom as per your needs. You get storage options, furniture, doors, windows, wardrobe, beds, door handles.

Masonry: They also provide you internal and external house paints.

B&Q Galway store

The B&Q store at Galway is a Mini Warehouse which is located in Gateway Shopping Park. They are open from Monday to Saturday from 08:00 to 20:00 hours and on Sundays from 10:00 to 18:00 hours. They provide appointments for Kitchens and bathrooms. They have Kitchen & Bedroom Displays, provided by Valspar paint mixing service. Along with that they have Timber cutting services, battery recycling.