Citylink Galway to Dublin Bus

Dublin to Galway Ireland on the CityLink Bus

Galway is in the West of Ireland; it is located in the province of Connacht. This is amongst the sixth most populous city in Ireland with and has an overall population of approximately 79,934. It is a famous city which is famous for hosting many festivals, events and celebrations. Among the events which the city hosts some of the famous events are Galway Art Festival and European Region of Gastronomy. It is also known as the City of Tribes because of the fourteen merchant tribes. The city was built in 1124, by the King of Connacht.

City of Tribes

The City of Tribes also known as Galway is one of the most popular tourist destinations and is a gateway to the most beautiful view in the county. As they were ruled by fourteen merchant families in the 15th century, they are known as the City of Tribes. The names of the Anglo- Norman families were Athy, Blake, Browne, D’arcy, Bodkin, Deane, Font, and French, Joyce, Kirwan, Lynch, Martin, Morris and Skerritt. Many castles were built by these families throughout the county. Galway has an amazing night life. It has amazing pedestrianized streets and many pubs and cafes which can surely keep you occupied.

Places of Interest

If you are visiting Galway you surely will not miss the beautiful scenery. Listed are some places you can visit.

Lynch’s Castle: There is a 16 th century medieval town house built by the prosperous Lynch family. You can visit the location and check the beautiful building. The building is also the branch of Allied Irish Banks.

The Church of Ireland – St. Nicholas Collegiate Church: was founded in 1320 and is the largest medieval church still in use.

The Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and St Nicholas: Was founded in 1965 and is one of the largest buildings made from limestone. The Renaissance dome look, pillars and arches gives it a unique look which is very different from the modern Irish buildings

The Hardiman: It was a railway hotel originally which was then renovated as Hotel Meyrick which was built by the Great Southern Railway Company. It is located in the Southern side of Eyre Square and is the oldest hotel which is still open for guests.

Transportation Services

You can travel from Galway to Dublin by Air, Rail or Bus.

Air: Aerfort Na Minna is 22 km away from Galway and has regular flights scheduled to each of the Aran Islands. Shannon Airport is 90 km away from the city and Ireland West Airport Knock is around 86 km away from Galway but can be reached as it is in city limits. All the flights have scheduled flights for Britain, North America and Continental Europe.

Rail: There are six scheduled trains every day.

Citylink Galway to Dublin Bus

There are many bus services but the best and most frequent bus services are provided by the Citylink bus services. Citylink is an Irish company which is a subsidiary of the company from Singapore known as ComfortDelGro. It provides bus services between many cities which includes Dublin.

Services

Galway – Dublin City nonstop express.

Dublin Airport nonstop express.

Booking Tickets with Citylink Bus Services

You can plan your trip by choosing the connections which suits your needs and make your booking with Citylink Galway bus services which can be posted to you, and you have the facility to collect your tickets personally at the allotted locations. You also have an option to print the tickets online or show a text ticket reference which can be sent to your mobile. You can also buy tickets from travel agents and centres allotted for purchases of tickets. City link offers flexible tickets along with return tickets which give you a lot of saving options. They provide up to 30% discount cards for children aged 5-15 years. Students can get a discount of 20%. If you purchase your tickets in advance for a particular route you can save between 20% and 40% on one way or return fares.

Citylink Galway to Dublin Bus -Time table & fares