[pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] Error Solution

How to Get Rid of [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426]

If you work on the Microsoft Outlook email application, then you will know all about the [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] error. There are several reasons for this problem to occur. However, it is true that nobody likes to see error messages flashing on their screens when they are really in a hurry to send an important email to a client.

Microsoft Outlook

In this modern era, emails have become a rather important part of the entire communication system, especially in the corporate world. When you talk about Microsoft Outlook, you actually refer to an email application designed by Microsoft for the people to send and receive emails. You practically use it to send and receive emails from the various sources you are linked with. Although things work out smoothly most of the time, there are moments when you may be burdened with problems.

When you work with Microsoft Outlook, you will notice that it has plenty of Errors or problems and trying to solve these problems is always necessary. One of the most common of all the error is [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] Error. It is very simple to solve this problem and get back to your work as soon as possible.

Reason behind This Error

The [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] Error may be caused by one or several reasons. It may be caused by the installation process that Outlook conflicts with most other email accounts or any other software that may be installed on your system. This error may also happen due to a broken version of Outlook or an incompatibility issue between the software and your computer.

Methods for You to Solve It

There are several methods for you to solve the [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] error. Some of these methods have been discussed below.

Clear the Cookies and Cache

When you decide to clear the cookies and cache, it will help to make all your previous strings clean and also each of the data will be fresh. Clearing the cache and cookies will also get rid of any stuck or broken data packets.

You will have to close the Microsoft Outlook and also reopen it again.

Make sure that you close all the multiple windows or accounts on your computer if you are using them.

Do remember to check for any updates for Microsoft 365. It is always better to update and use the latest version of the Outlook.

If there is a need for an update, make sure that you do that and then restart your machine. After that, open Outlook and see whether the same error pops up or not. If it still comes up on the screen, go for the second method.

Use Auto Repair Tool

This method should be used if the first one fails to get rid of the [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] error. In order to successfully use the auto repair tool and fix the error automatically, you need to follow some steps that are discussed below.

Go to the Control Panel on your computer and click on Programs and Features. In order to save some time, you may even search for Programs and Features from the search box in windows tab.

Search for MS Office 365 in Programs and Features or you may even select any Microsoft applicable application.

Click on the Edit located at the top of the Programs and Features window and select “Repair”. You will be given a set of instructions that you need to follow.

This method will help the computer automatically diagnose the error and solve it for you. Once this is done, try and open Outlook once again and see whether the error is still there. If it is still there, try method 3 discussed below.

Uninstall and Reinstall Outlook

Even after trying both the methods discussed above, you notice that the [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] error is still there, then you may have to check on any possible updates for the software. You may either try and use a web based version of the application or uninstall Microsoft Outlook and reinstall it once again. Discussed below are the steps to help you uninstall Microsoft Outlook.

Click on Control panel on your computer.

Go to Program and Features

Once you enter Programs and Features, you need to search for MS Office 365. Outlook happens to be a part of MS Office 365.

Click on MS Office 365 after you locate it in Programs and Features

Upon clicking on MS Office 365, you will be given a set of instructions that you need to follow in order to remove the software completely from the computer.

Once the program has been successful removed from the computer, you need to install Microsoft Outlook once again with all the latest versions and updates.

After it has been reinstalled, create a new account and check to see if the [pii_email_b47d29538f12c20da426] error is solved or not.

It is needless to say that errors while sending or receiving important business emails can be really frustrating. In this modern era, most of the corporate offices use Microsoft Outlook for their email purposes. Although this may prove to be really convenient in several ways, there may be days when you may end up cursing the software from the core of your heart. This is why it is always recommended that you find out about all the common errors that are seen on Outlook and try and solve them yourself.

There may be a separate IT department in your office whom you can rely on to check and fix any technical problem on your system. However, this may prove to waste a lot of your precious time. Thus, being self-dependent is always preferred over being dependent on someone else who himself may be too busy with his work.

It is always better for you when one of the above discussed methods works at getting rid of the error in first instance. Having to try different methods may prove to be a waste of time and effort. Nonetheless, once the error goes away, you can heave a sigh of relief and carry on with your work.