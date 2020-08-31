Halfords Galway

Halford’s – Bike Shop In Galway, Ireland

The British retailer which deals with car parts, car tools, car enhancement along with the touring equipment and bicycles which has its base in Ireland and the United Kingdom. They also provide the annual checking for the vehicles and provide services and repairs for the vehicles.

History

Frederick Rushbrooke in Birmingham had founded the company in 1892. It was then moved to Halford Street in Leicester and named it after the street and began selling cycling goods. In 1931 the company opened its 200th store and bought the Birmingham Bicycle Company. In 1968 it had its 300th store. In 1965 the company also combined with the Burmah Oil. In July 2003 CVC Capital Partners took over the Halfords Company. In February 2003, the new logo for Halfords came into effect. On 11th July 2005 a Japanese company, Autobacs Seven Company who were pioneers in car accessory retailing collaborated with Halfords and sponsored the Super GT and D1 Grand Prix. In the year 2005 5% shares were acquired by Autobacs worth approximately ¥ 7.5 billion.

Halfords opened their first shop in Central Europe in June 2007 in Prague. Later they opened many stores in the Czech Republic and Poland. They purchased the Nationwide Autocentre and rebranded the stores under the name Halfords in the year 2010. In the year 2015 Halfords Autocentre had 250 garages dealing with car repairs, servicing and MOT’s. In the year 2014 they acquired Boardman Bikes Ltd which was also a bicycle manufacturer. They also acquired Tredz Bikes in Swansea which was an online seller of Premium bikes and cycles. Wheelies was also acquired which was also the biggest provider for bicycle replacement which was the favorite of insurance companies in the United Kingdom.

Halfords Market

The Halfords do operate in two broad markets which are motoring and cycling. The 67% Group sales is because of the products and services they offer which are motor related. Rest 33% comes from bicycles. They do business car parts, accessories, technology and consumables. Car servicing and after care is also provided by the company. There are 30,000 garages in the UK. Car parts and technology sector makes around £3.5 BN and car servicing and after care around £9 BN which is around 2% of the market value.

Motoring Market

They provide car products and fitting: Experts are unlimited but and they sell multiple products

They have retail bricks and mortar competition.

The super markets and garages sell high-quality products.

Car Servicing

Provides after sale services and used car servicing to Users.

They have 550 garages, 200 vans and retails stores.

Best equipment and technology with electric and hybrid vehicle servicing,

Vans deliver materials for car fittings and servicing which include battery, tires. They also run diagnostic checks from the client’s home or work place.

Cycling Market

There are roughly 2,500 bike shops in the UK, which are independently owned. Halfords is above all the leader of Bicycles, parts and accessories along with clothing when cycling. The cycling industry has a market size of 20 to 25 % and has a net worth of GBP 2.5 BN. Performance cycling has a market size of 6% and a net worth of GBP 700M. They are the leaders of mainstream cycling and are the best in servicing their customer needs.

They bring the best and unique products into the market. Halfords is the major company to provide E-scooters and has the best products in the market in the whole nation. They have encouraged people to use cycle for leisure and exercising and even commuting. They have always kept pace with the latest trends. They have made a lot of investment in making the E-bikes popular and thus have encouraged many commuters to go to work in the E bikes.

Halfords Store Galway

Halfords Galway is located at Unit 6, Galway Retails Park, Headford Road Galway, ROI. The opening times for the store is Monday to Friday from 08:00 Hours to 20:00 Hours. It opens at 08:00 Hours on Saturday and closes at 18:00 Hours. On Sunday they open a bit late at 11:00 Hours and close the same as 18:00 Hours. The store provides repairs, Paint services, building bikes, fitting roof boxes on cars and helps in checking the right bike racks at the back of the car.

Even Rear mounted bike racks are fitted by them. They provide you with a child seat fitting demonstration and price match free of cost. Halfords Galway also helps you in changing the batteries of your car key and adjust the navigation system in your car. Dog guards are also set up by them for your car.