Angelica Zachary – Marlon Wayan’s Wife

Marlon Wayans Wife – Angelica Zachary Wiki & Kids

Angelica Zachary is an actress and an American celebrity. She was married to film producer, actor, and comedian Marlon Wayans. They got married in 2005 after a brief time spent dating. While Angelica Zachary and Marlon Wayan did not date for a long time before getting married, they already knew each other much earlier. They got to know each other in the 1990s.

Although the marriage involving Angelica Zachary and Marlon Wayans was a celebrity marriage, the wedding was very low key and had just close relatives in attendance.

Before getting married to Marlon Wayans, Angelica Zachary was relatively unknown. However, she came into the spotlight after becoming Malon’s wife. Although Marlon Wayan and Angelica Zachary are still cordial, their marriage ended in 2013.

Angelica Zachary and her former husband have taken it upon themselves to ensure their children do not get affected by their divorce.

Angelica Zachary Age/ Weight/ Height

Not many people know Angelica Zachary’s exact date of birth as she has not made it public. Nonetheless, it is common knowledge that she was born in 1971. Since coming into the limelight, she has been known to always stay in shape through the right diet and constant exercise.

Angelica’s body measurements are 34 inches for her breast, 35 inches for her waist, and 26 inches for her breast. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and wears shoe size 5.

Family Background

Angelica Zachary is from New York. She was also born and raised in the same state. Apart from the fact that she was raised in New York, not much is known about her family background. She has not shared information about her siblings and her parents. Additionally, Angelica Zachary had her high school education in one of the schools in New York. This school, however, is not stated.

How Much is Angelica Zachary Worth

Angelica Zachary is not one of the biggest actresses in the United States. She, therefore, might not be worth as much as your favorite celebrity. Nonetheless, she has made some money.

Angelica is famous as an actress and most of the money she has made was gotten for taking part in various Hollywood projects. It is estimated that the actress makes $20,000 to $25,000 every month and has a net worth of $250,000

On her own, Angelica might not be worth a lot. She, however, does not exactly live based on her worth. The reason for this is her ex-husband is in charge of taking care of the children and also funds her lifestyle. He has a net worth of $40 million. This is an indication that she does not live like someone that is worth less than a million dollars.

Details of Angelica Zachary’s Career

Angelica might be best known as an actress, not a lot is known about her acting career. This is because she has not put up a lot of information online.

One of the few things that is known about Angelica’s acting career is she began acting professionally in 1998 when she took part in a comedy parody film called ‘I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”. Her role in this movie was simple. She acted as a pedestrian.

Unlike a lot of celebrities that put up their lives for the world to see, Angelica Zachary is not very active on social media. She has found a way of putting up a couple of posts on social media without letting people know much about her private life.

Although she has managed to keep her career and public life private. She is still known for taking part in some movies. These movies are Dance Flick, Little Man, White Chicks, and Scary Movies.

Relationships

Angelica Zachary got married to Marlon Wayans in 2005 and got divorced from him 8 years later. This marriage produced two children, a boy and a girl. These children are Shawn Howell Wayans and Amai Zackery Wayans.

Apart from her relationship with her ex-husband, there are no details about her being in a relationship with another man. Although she might not be single at the moment, not much is known about her current relationship.

Some facts about Angelica Zachary

She was not always famous. Her fame, however, came after she got married to Marlon Wayans.

She makes use of social media occasionally. Nonetheless, she is yet to put up a post about her siblings, dad, and mom. There, therefore, is no information about them.

Her Ex-husband Marlon Wayans was born on the 23 rd of July, 1972. He is an American comedian, actor, and screenwriter.

While still married, Angelica and her ex-husband Malon Wayans had a luxurious lifestyle. Although now that they are divorced, they are not seen in public together, they still take care of their children together.

While there is a lot about Angelica’s relationship with her ex-husband, one thing stands out; the way they relate with their children. Angelica’s ex-husband relates to his son more like a friend.

Angelica is from a Christian background and is also a practicing Christian.

Life after Divorce

Not many people expected Angelica and Marlon to ever go through a divorce or to go through one just eight years into their marriage. The reason for this is Marlon has always been full of praise for Angelica and has made it known the level of support he was able to get from her in his career. He just did not make this known randomly, he clearly stated that she is very supportive when he was interviewed by the breakfast club.

It is not known to members of the public what the reason for her divorce is. However, there are speculations that they could not continue with their marriage after Marlon was spotted on a yacht with another woman. Although this cannot be confirmed as a reason for their divorce, lots of people believe it is the root cause of their separation.

Now, Marlon never admitted to cheating. He, however, did make it known that Angelica’s action after he was seen on a yacht with another woman got him surprised. He went on to make it known that she acted the way she did most likely because she loved him.

Angelica Zachary’s split from her ex-husband is unlike several celebrity divorces which are ugly, Angelica and her ex-husband have been able to keep things relatively smooth even long after their divorce. They still hang out at the same venues, go to the movies, have dinner, and laugh.

Angelica and her ex-husband have always respected each other. This is perhaps one of the reasons they have been able to jointly raise their children after a divorce.

Although Angelica and Marlon got married in 2005, they had their first child in 2002. Their second child and only son followed some years after. Before opting for a divorce, Angelica and Marlon spent a lot of happy moments together

Angelica’s Private Lifestyle

Angelica might not be any less talented when compared to lots of other highly celebrated actresses in Hollywood. Unlike a lot of these actresses, she has managed to stay off the media. Beyond keeping her childhood, her education, and other personal details of her early years away from the media, Angelica also ensured that her relationship with Marlon was kept away from the media throughout the time they were together. Details about how long the courted is largely unknown. Beyond keeping details about their courtship under wraps, details about their divorce are also known to members of the public. Although there are various speculations concerning the cause of their divorce, neither Angelica nor Marlon has made any confirmations.