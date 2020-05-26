The G Hotel Galway- Spa Galway City

The g Hotel Galway is a quality hotel with beautiful structural designs and outstanding equipment. It also offers mind-blowing amenities that won’t want anyone to leave. It is available to Americans, tourists, and residents.

It is one of the best hotels in Galway city, and this is for a good reason. In this article, we will take an in-depth look at this hotel and all its amazing offerings.

How Does It Look Like?

The first viewing of the g hotel will give you an energetic and enthusiastic vibe. This is because of the fanciful and vibrant color schemes used for the structure. “Philip Treacy, a renowned hat designer, was responsible for designing the hotel’s inner part. He was responsible for designing the hats for American and British royalty during Kate and William’s wedding.

The lobby is decorated with star black and a tank of the sea horse, while the wall behind the porter’s desk is adorned with a seashell-shaped wall with animated colors.

The g Hotel has facilities like a dining restaurant, vitality pool, spa, gentlemen lounges with framed mirrors, a hot pink ladies lounge with upholstered furniture, and a vast saloon.

The Location of The G Hotel

The hotel is situated in a huge residential area park in the North Galway, facing Lough Atalia. There is a retail complex which is at the end with a cinema next door with a playing ground and a pub facing the road.

Close to the Dublin Road Thoroughfare crossing R338 road, you’ll find the g hotel. It is an 8-minute walk to the Galway sports center southwest, the Connacht Rugby team’s home.

However, it isn’t easy for guests to access the city from the hotel because of the location. Eyre Square, which is the central shopping mall, along with the train and bus station, is not so close. It will take not less than 20-minute by food and a 10-minute bus ride southwest to access them.

To get to the Medieval city walls, pubs, and Galway city museum, you’ll need to take a 5-minute drive, which is 15 minutes if you use a bus ride southwest. Furthermore, to get to Galway City from the hotel, it will take about 7-8minutes.

Rooms

The rooms are of high class and quality with wide space. There is free Wi-Fi connectivity, which you can use for work or fun, and a plasma TV to watch your favorites shows. All of these give it a soothing feeling.

The rooms are in different categories, which are Junior Suite, Deluxe, Superior, and Specialty Suite. They all offer unique amenities. Each room has temperature controls, coffee machines, laptop safe desk, and bathrobes.

The g hotel rooms are decorated with a beige, tan, a white and rich brown color, which added to the fancy wood furniture, trims, and vibrant walls.

Features Of The G Hotel.

The hotel features consist of a magnificent spa, vitality pool, rock sauna, ice fountain, and a relaxation room that overlooks the rooftop Zen garden. However, the spa gives amazing massage and treatment rooms for a price. It also has a huge fitness center furnished with modern cardio and weight equipment with flat-screen televisions.

The restaurant “Gigi” serves creative Irish cooking with traditional ingredients and seasonal produce. It is also known to have been awarded 2AA culinary Rosettes. The restaurant menu includes venison pigeon breast wild rice, wild boar stew with chestnuts, potted fresh, and smoked salmon, among other tantalizing meals.

The main bar provides skillful cocktails and is a good hang out for residents. Also, the art deco bar has a reception and private cocktails exhibition.

The Afternoon tea includes scones and jams, homemade pastries, finger sandwiches with tea and champagne. The g hotel features include the chic signature foyer where guests can make orders, use free Wi-Fi, and read the newspaper.

The hotel has an underground parking lot that is free, but valet parking will require a fee.

Final thoughts.

The g hotel is an amazing hotel that provides guests much more than they expect. It is an incredible structure, and the restaurant serves the best meal with traditional and international ingredients to suit the taste buds of both the local and foreign residents.

The relaxing centers are thrilling, and the internet connection is free for guests. The hotel has free parking lots for the customers, and the grand spa gives amazing massage treatments. It is a hotel worth trying out.