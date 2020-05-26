Park House Hotel Galway Review

Scene

If you love traditional decorations, then you will love everything, the Park House Hotel offers. It features antique-style décor and furnishings all in a Victorian-style stone building. Above the entrance, you can find a ledge decorated with flowers and white columns on both sides.

Opened back in 1975, the hotel’s interior features faux marble statues, Oriental rugs, patterned carpets, and wooden paneling. The hotel has a clean, elegant, and well-maintained appearance despite some areas showing signs of a lack of renovation since its opening.

There are wooden coffee tables spread around the lobby with leather armchairs and patterned couches surrounding them. You can also find sitting areas in the stairways and hallways, which feature patterned carpets, large decorative vases, and antique tables.

The colors that appear in most hotel areas include navy and burgundy hues with creams walls and wooden furniture. Most of the walls feature photographs of Galway in black-and-white.

The hotel’s atmosphere is quite friendly, as lots of locals’ troop into the Boss Doyle’s Bar in the hotel. The floors have decorative tiling, while patterned fabrics are used on chairs and wooden booth seating. Other excellent decorations include stained glass and hand-carved decorative details on oak-paneled walls.

Specially commissioned oil paintings of old Galway are present on the hotel’s restaurant space walls, along with dark wooden tables scattered around. This is another location in the hotel that receives a lot of local visitors. Many visitors to the hotel are on the mature side, and many families also make their way here.

Location

The location of this Park House Hotel places it at a strategic position from several sights. Sitting at a corner from Eyre Square, visitors can take a walk to the St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church (seven minutes away), Spanish Arch (nine minutes away), Galway City Museum (10 minutes away), and Lynch’s Castle (six minutes away). On the busy street where the hotel is located, numerous bars and restaurants are begging you to visit.

The bus and train station are also very close, and a five-minute walk will get you to the waterfront.

Rooms

The Park House Hotel provides three options to its visitors when picking a room. These are the Junior Suites, Deluxe, and Superior rooms. Mini-bars are only available in the Junior Suites and Deluxe rooms.

However, flat-screen TVs, high-quality bedding, work desks, electric kettles, and organic goose down duvets are available. Some rooms may feature the old tube TVs.

Junior Suites and Deluxe rooms receive handmade Irish chocolates and bottled mineral water along with the daily newspapers and Wi-Fi available as freebies in the hotel. Eco-friendly toiletries are available along with shower/tub combos in bathrooms that feature white-tiles and small size.

Features

To both guests and locals alike, the bar and restaurant in the hotel are major attractions. The hotel Residents Bar is open to guests to have a drink whenever they desire.

The restaurant offers a menu that features French foods that have Irish influences. This restaurant has received numerous awards due to its focus on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and seafood. For those that want to get breakfast, there is a need to pay for it.

Moving on to Boss Doyle’s Bar, guests can choose to visit the bar for their lunch or go in the evening for a different menu. The bar offers a large selection of cocktails, beers, and wines.

You can get daily newspapers and Wi-Fi as freebies in the hotel. There is parking available to visitors, although you need to pay for it.

Amenities

Some of the other amenities you can get at the Park House Hotel include:

Internet

Laundry

Separate Living Room/Bedroom space

Babysitting services

Room service

Concierge

Kids allowed cable

Pros

Rooms are cozy and clean with the availability of electric kettles

The entire hotel has access to free Wi-Fi

It features a spacious lobby that offers seating locations that are comfortable and plush

You can get access to minibars and other freebies by paying for other room options

It is close to the train and bus station

Cons

Presence of old tube TVs in some rooms

The room rate excludes parking and breakfast

Superior rooms lack minibars

Bottom Line

This hotel has a central location near the Galway bus and train stations and around the corner of Eyre Square. The hotel has 84 rooms and features traditional decorations with an antique-style look.

The beds in the various rooms are comfortable, toiletries are eco-friendly, and beddings are of excellent quality. Paying for the higher-tier rooms also gives access to other amenities as well as more spacious rooms.