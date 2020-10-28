Moviesbaba Bollywood Movie Download Website World

There are many websites which cater to numerous Indian netizens to download from different languages. Many people can’t buy movie tickets which are high in price and prefer to watch the movie in a good quality high definition version from the house. However, there is a lot of risk involved as it is illegal to download from torrent sites. Hence, the website has become very popular.

About Moviesbaba

The website Moviesbaba is loved by many Indians as it is a private website where you can watch or download a number of movies from several languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam. It even uploads Bollywood moves very quickly and some of them even get uploaded even before the movie gets released. When it was launched initially, the website only had movies in two languages, Telugu and Tamil but with time it widened its horizon and started to cater to movies from Bollywood and Hollywood as well.

How to Download Films from Moviesbaba

After the movie’s release, the website quickly uploads the HD quality version of the same. You can get the movie downloaded by just clicking on the link which is provided on the website. It also gives you the option to download the version of the movie which you want on your device. It does not cost you to download the movie. However, there are some advertisements which you can see while downloading your movie. The reason being that the only source of money for the team of Moviesbaba are these ads.

Features of Moviesbaba

As told earlier the website is extremely popular amongst the Indian viewers. There are many reasons why this website is more famous than the other ones which also cater to the same kind of movies. Listed below are some of the reasons.

They quickly upload the most recently released movies. The movie has been uploaded after its release; it takes maximum two to three days to upload the movie. Sometimes they even upload the movie before it releases.

They have different options for streaming quality. You can choose the option you wish and proceed with the download. The Movie downloaded can be found in three different versions which you can download on the device according to your device capability and wish. The versions available are from 140P to 1080P.

It is a very user-friendly device and is very easy to use. It does not involve any complicated procedure and is not tricky to download a movie. This makes it the best choice of many movie buffs. Many people even favor this website because of the UI and UX factors of this website.

You may find that the website has been blocked by the Indian government, once in a blue moon. As the movies showcased are pirated and against the law. However, you don’t have to wait for a long time to resume your viewing as the website gets restored again. It recovers easily because of the Changing VPNS and active URLS which the website uses every time it gets blocked.

Moviesbaba Alternatives

You can find many websites which are very much similar to Moviesbaba. They also upload the films in HD quality which are available in different languages. However, they are not as famous as Moviesbaba. The reason being it is a user-friendly website which provides you movies in HD quality without cost.

Moviezwap: Moviezwap is a not so famous website that uploads content like movies, web series on the website which is pirated. They generally showcase Telugu movies and allow you to stream and download them.

Downloadhub: Same as Moviezwap, it also showcases web series, cricket match events, Hollywood, Bollywood and K dramas. It is also an illegal website which specifically showcases movies and web series along with TV shows before or during the time they are released. It provided Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood movies to a massive audience across the world.

Filmyzilla: Is one of the torrent websites, which host Hollywood and Bollywood movies online illegally. You can also find dubbed Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies.

Downloadhub: This is also a piracy website that showcases movies and web series illegally. The quality for the video ranges from 360p to 1080p. It gives you language preferences as well.

MP4Moviez: This site is easily accessible on both mobile and pc. They provide latest movies for free which are from Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood. They even showcase T.V series in all languages. However, they do have a section which showcases leaked movies.

Conclusion

As you are already aware, Moviesbaba is a very famous website which provides latest releases in a matter of days, be it Hollywood or Bollywood. Many individuals who cannot afford to buy high amount tickets rely on these websites to watch their favourite movies or dramas, online, free of cost. The movies of regional languages are available on the website making it a very famous option to watch movies. However, it takes time to download the movies from the website.

According to Indian law, it is a criminal offense to showcase movie which are pirated. Hence the website gets turned off by the cyber team of the government. However, they Moviesbaba users never worry about it as the website recovers very quickly, because of the VPN options which is available now a days. So, you can use this website for downloading movies and be entertained, from the comfort of your house.

Government Policies

There is a new law in place which states the ban of websites which contains content which are pirated. These websites are not supposed to work on any Indian Platform. Hence, these servers are not located in India and majorly operate in foreign locations. The countries are never revealed but most of the time the server is located in the United States, allowing its content to be safe from the laws of other countries.

Disclaimer

This article does not support piracy and does not encourage it. This article is only providing information to readers about the website and is not encouraging the people to download or stream pirated movies.