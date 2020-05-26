Menlo Park Hotel Galway is a high-class hotel with appealing amenities. The hotel has several facilities that provide comfort to people in different classes.

It’s is kid and pet friendly, which makes it an ideal option for families. Below, we will be taking a detailed look into this hotel and all of its amazing offerings.

The Scene of Menlo Park Hotel

An Irish family owns the Menlo Park Hotel, and it has been so since 1998. Initially, it has about 44 rooms, but there has been an increase in the numbers since then. The foyer and lounge are decorated with an attractive front desk and suspended lighting.

The week is always kind of quiet in the hotel, but the weekends are different as the bar makes it interesting with live music and bands. This action draws both the locals and guests to the hotel.

The restaurant “Bia Beo” is tastefully decorated with leather seating, luxurious brown oak tables, and carpets with different mosaics. All these give the restaurant a classic and elegant look. In 2017, the restaurant was expanded to include a stylish bistro.

The hotel functions for different kinds of occasions like weddings, business gatherings, etc. It is also known as a hotel for couples, tourists, and local and foreign business visitors.

Location of Menlo Park Hotel

The hotel is situated on Terryland Road, Galway, and is surrounded by a few residential homes. There is a shopping center, including a restaurant, convenience store, and some businesses facing the hotel property.

The hotel is just a 5-minute walk from Terryland Retail Park, which has a few shops and many food outings.

To get the best from Galway city, it is advisable to use a car as your drive since walking to the city from the hotel is about a 20-minute walk. There are several pubs in the town, and the city is blessed with creative dining of Ireland. In the Latin Quarter, a collection of pubs and restaurants is the home of travelers as it is known for playing native music.

Shannon airport is just an hour away by car, and any trip to Dublin will take about 2 hours by train.

Menlo Park Hotel Rooms

The rooms at the hotel come in different categories, including superior room, standard room, double single room, a standard double room, and the junior suite.

The standard rooms are decorated with earth-toned color, neutral covering, striped taupe walls, and pops of muted colors, which you can spot on the soft furnishing.

The suites and superior rooms are different in the color aspect as it is more colorful with floral carpets and bed runners with shades of pink and blue.

Each comes with a desk and chair, armchairs, a 30-inch TV, free Wi-Fi connectivity, and electric kettles. Across all rooms is a clean and fully tiled bathroom with makeup mirrors, towel racks, and other toiletries.

The junior suites have separate tubs and shower while the bridal suite has two tubs with scented candles and a pot of orchids.

Features at the Menlo Park Hotel

The hotel’s features include a restaurant famous for its buffet breakfast featuring homemade and jams. However, the buffet is only for breakfast, and it is not included in all bookings. The restaurant also serves dinners with a menu favoring the customers that love eating gluten-free meals.

The Bar Beoga renders its services by providing drinks, bar fare, and a buffet for lunch. The hotel also features an event space that can accommodate about 300 people with audiovisual equipment.

Besides, there is free Wi-Fi connectivity around the hotel, free parking spot, and daily newspaper delivery.

Furthermore, the bar has indoor seating with sofas and wing chairs lined, outdoor seating, booth settings for the bar area, and a big-screen TV for watching sports activities.

Conclusion

The Menlo park hotel Galway is an upscale hotel with various modern facilities just for the comfort of customers. It is open to both the locals and foreigners. Its amenities include free internet, dry cleaning, cable, and lots more.

The hotel is sparsely furnished, and it has an event accommodate as much as 300 people. It is also open for various occasions like weddings, showers, get-togethers, etc.

This is really a great hotel with modern rooms, tantalizing restaurants, and a vibrant bar that attracts both the residents and foreigners. If you are ever in Galway, this is a hotel you should certainly check out.