Jurys Inn Galway Review

Scene

Jurys Inn is an excellent hotel in Galway that welcomes its visitors with a beer garden. Being one of the few hotels with a beer garden, you can expect to find large crowds of guests and locals swarming into the hotel during the summer months.

This mid-range chain hotel sits at an excellent spot in the heart of Galway – on Quay Street. The scene at the hotel garden features tear-drop-shaped pendant lamps of bright yellow colors, tartan carpet, aqua blue seating, and a bar and restaurant with a contemporary design.

With a location close to the major attractions in Galway, Jurys Inn attracts lots of American and European tourists. To make it more like home, the modern lobby is decorated with gray sofas, a fireplace, checkerboard tiles, and a light-filled atrium.

Location

Jurys Inn is located at the heart of Galway. For those who don’t know, this is in the Latin Quarter on Quay Street. There are several attractions, such as the Galway City Museum, the medieval city walls, and the Spanish Arch close to its location – most of which are within walking distance.

Another popular location close to the Inn is the largest active medieval parish church in Ireland – the St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church. Other places to visit are the Eyre Square Shopping Center, Galway train station, Shop Street, and Eyre Square. If you intend to go on foot, then a five-minute walk is all you need.

If you’re feeling energetic, you can take a 10-minute walk towards the north of the hotel to arrive at the Galway Cathedral.

Rooms

The rooms of the Jurys Inn are well furnished to ensure you’re comfortable during your stay. Back in 2014, there was a renovation of all 130 non-smoking rooms available.

Each of these rooms has access to free Wi-Fi, desks, flat-screen TVs, hairdryers, satellite channels, and coffee/tea facilities. In addition to these basic amenities, the rooms are accentuated with an olive green and mauve color palette.

Despite these additions, there are a few things you won’t find in most rooms. Air-conditioning, mini-fridges, in-room safes, and mini-bars are some things you won’t find in all rooms.

Spreading over four floors, the rooms are quite spacious, with large windows to let in natural light. On the other hand, the bathrooms are quite small. If you adjust to this small space, you can enjoy the consistent temperature and intense water pressure in the clean, well-lit bathrooms.

Hand gels, along with a body and hair gel combination, are available to guests. If you prefer to use a bar of soap, then you need to bring yours. The hotel also offers some river views if you want to relax.

Features

The beer garden remains one of the most attractive features of the Jurys Inn Galway. Due to the lack of heating, the warmer months usually see the most influx of visitors to the garden.

A bar is also available to offer varieties such as pizza, sandwiches, burger, pasta, horseshoe gammon steak, and the occasional barbecue fare and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

If you do visit the restaurant, you can get a variety of modern Irish cuisine. These include the fish pie, chargrilled steak, venison sausages, sea bass, and lemon-and-thyme-roasted chicken. The menus are available in a kids’ menu or a Two- and three-course fixed-price menus.

Other features include the lobby, which offers free Wi-Fi, newspapers, and a coffee bar that is open all day. Public parking at a lower cost, concierge service at the front desk, and a lobby printer and computer are also available. If you wish to enjoy a spa or gym facility’s services, you won’t find any of these in the Jurys Inn.

Amenities

The amenities available at the Jurys Inn Galway include:

Laundry

Tennis court

Cable

Dry cleaning

Business center

Kids allowed

Cribs

Rental car service desk onsite

Internet

Conference/meeting rooms

Pros

An all-day coffee bar

Casual cuisine available at the bar and restaurant

An excellent location close to the River Corrib in Galway City center

A beer garden with a view of the river

The Shop Street and Spanish Arch are just within a five-minute walking distance

Most recent renovation in 2014

Rooms are modern and clean with access to flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi.

Cons