Harbour Hotel Galway is a 96-room in Galway’ harbour area. It is a four-story building that is has a large lobby that is well illuminated. This is possible because of the presence of windows that span the ceiling, all the way to the floor. In addition to being spacious and well lit, its lobby provides a great sitting area.

At the Harbour Hotel Galway, you are going to enjoy an amazing reception and will be attended to by nice staff. You, however, will have to deal with the parking fee of €8 a day. This might not seem like much to certain people. It, however, can be considered expensive when compared to the fact that you will not need to pay a fee to park your vehicle in other hotels.

This hotel, no doubt is an amazing place to lodge for a few days if you visit Galway. It, however, might not be the best for you if you love very serene environments. The area around the Harbour Hotel Galway is quiet during the week. However, when the weekend arrives, it is characterized by lots of parties and might become too noisy for some people

Meeting Rooms at the Harbour Hotel Galway

In this hotel are lots of meeting rooms. This, therefore, makes it open to people from all walks of life. Its many rooms make it ideal for parties, conferences, and different events.

Where is the Harbour Hotel Situated?

The Harbour Hotel Galway is situated on a major road around Galway’s harbor. This part of the city is quiet and is a stroll from most sights that everyone that loves visiting Galway will love to enjoy. Once at this hotel, you can easily make it to the various restaurants and bars in Galway. Beyond being close to the main sights in Galway, the Harbour Hotel is located opposite a graveyard. This, therefore, guarantees a good level of calmness.

From this hotel, you can find your way to centers like Lynch’s castle, the Spanish Arch, the Galway City Museum, and the Eyre Castle on foot. Furthermore, you can get to the bus and train stations in this city by simply doing a walk of eight minutes from the Harbour Hotel Galway.

What are the Rooms in this Hotel Like?

The rooms in the Harbour Hotel Galway are not the biggest you will find. They, however, are modern, simple, and have a contemporary décor. The beds in this hotel are not so big since the rooms are small. Nonetheless, they come with white clean linens and comfortable duvets. That’s not all. When you pay for a room in this hotel, some of the amenities you will be enjoying are a flat-screen TV, facilities for making coffee and tea, free Wi-Fi, and a work desk.

If you need a little more space, you can always pay for an executive room. In addition to an increase in space, executive rooms come with fluffy bathrobes and bottled water.

What Does the Harbour Hotel Galway Feature

There is a lot to enjoy when you spend some time at this hotel. Some of the amenities at the Harbour Hotel Galway are a modern fitness center, a private dining area, a seafood bar and restaurant, and a business center.

At the Bar and restaurant in the Harbour Hotel Galway, you can always get fresh food. Also, you will be getting lots of meals that seem focused on seafood. So, if seafood is your thing, you will be getting a lot of it at the bar and restaurant in this hotel.

If you are not comfortable eating in an enclosed area, you can always take your meals while seating at the bar’s patio. That’s not all. You can always enjoy afternoon tea if it is something you have a good degree of interest in. Beyond being a place where you have your meals while spending time at this hotel, you can host private events and parties at its restaurant.

Pros

Customers get to enjoy free Wi-Fi

There is access to extensive breakfast

There are lots of event spaces and meeting rooms available

The is a business center, as well as a modern fitness room

The rooms are clean and contemporary

Interiors are stylish and the blobby features a fireplace.

Cons