When you think about art, the first thing that comes to your mind is an expensive painting or a statue. Well, you will be surprised to know that when it comes to art, you will find different types in the market. Although most of them will be cheap imitations of the original ones, it will surely give you an idea about the various forms of art in the world. These are generally classified into literature, visual art, graphic art, plastic art, plastic art and decorative art.

Just like there are several forms of art, there are also different materials with which artwork can be made. It is not just oil colors or gold or silver with which artwork can be made. One of the most used materials for artwork is crystal. Sometimes also referred to as crystalline solid, crystals are solid materials which have their constituents arranged in a highly ordered microscopic structure. This forms the crystal lattice that may extend in all possible directions.

Galway Crystal

There are several companies in the world that have their own crystal products. These products may range from jewelry and giftware to home décor and glassware. Although you may not have heard about much of these companies that have their own crystal products, you surely must have heard about Galway Crystal. It is one of the oldest and most established companies that deal in crystal products.

Galway Crystal was established in the year 1967 by a group of local business people. They were from the Galway Chamber of Commerce. The company still continues to trade from their premises in the Galway City to all the local shoppers as well as their global buyers. The company itself is situated in the middle of West of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way. The office of Galway Crystal is in a magnificent Georgian Building that pretty much showcases the wide and expanding range of giftware from the company itself.

The Brand

When it comes to one of the premier giftware brands of Ireland, you can certainly not forget about Galway Crystal. The company draws its inspiration from the sheer beauty of the surrounding countryside, such as Galway bay, Lough Corrib and Connemara. They also get inspired by the folklore and the wealth of history that have practically become synonymous with Galway, and the popular city f Tribes.

The Products

Galway Crystal has a wide range of crystal gifting ideas for its customers. They have glassware and bar, home décor, giftware, jewelry, and personalized gifts. Some of these have been further discussed below.