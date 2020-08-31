Xmas Markets in Galway Ireland

The most famous Christmas markets in Galway which everyone waits for each year makes the city very busy and makes headlines all over the country. It is surely the most awaited event of the year. It is going to return this year to the City of tribes on Friday 13 November from 6pm and will remain till December 2020 which is a Sunday. The Christmas market attracts over 600,000 people each year for over 35 days to Galway.

In the year 2020 the Galway Christmas market will be a bit different because of the mayhem all of us have experienced in the last 6 months. New controls will be in place so it would change the way you usually access the markets. This decision is taken for everyone’s safety. There are not many details given out but it seems it will always be a lot of fun.

The Christmas market is the national highlight during the festive season of Christmas. There is high activity during this season with a lot of fun and entertainment. The Christmas market features the most popular events such as carollers & music stage hosting choirs, all kinds of amusements. Eyre Square had 50 wooden chalets along with the Santa’s Grotto, the German Bier Keller and many other numerous theatrical dramas throughout the fair. It always holds a draw, a Ski Bar which is in the middle of the market. Fifty traders are selected from all over Europe and Ireland who sell amazing crafts, festive food and Christmas gifts.

According to the Tourism website of Galway in 2020 visitors will enjoy a wide variety of amusements which includes the 32 metres Big Wheel, Carousel, Santa’s Express train, many live performances and a lot of offers on the German Bierkeller (traditional German Beer) along with apple cider and mulled wine, the Ski bar and many other attractions will also be there to interest everyone. For visitors who are food lovers they can enjoy a feast on a bratwurst, confectionaries or pretzels. You would love the French pastries as well. The market is open all days of the week and trading hours are Monday to Wednesday till noon. However, the Ski Bar runs until late night from Thursday to Sunday.

Is The Galway Market Worth Visiting?

People who have visited Galway Christmas market have always wanted to come back next year. It is one of the best markets in town and has been the main attraction for visitors because of the entertainment it provides. Let’s discuss what to do when you are at Galway Christmas market.

S hopping: A very good place to do your Christmas, especially if you want something which is unique and bespoke. In this way you will be able to support local businesses as well. You can surely buy the jewelry made by local jeweler’s and artists or can choose from the gift set made of local seaweed. All the products are usually made with local ingredients.

What to Eat? You can refuel yourself on some truly festive food as soon as you have worked up an appetite. All the vendors would tempt you from different sides of the market with German sausages (on a bread, bratwurst is rolled with mustard and ketchup) and also try the salty warm pretzel. You can allow your taste buds to relish the delicious food.

Options For Drinking At The Galway Christmas Market: After chatting and eating with your friends and family you might feel thirsty. Thankfully there are many options to satisfy your thirst. You might even see Santa sipping milk with his reindeers. However, for you and your friends there is German beer to drink along with apple cider and warm mulled wine. If you are not drinking much, it is not a problem there are many non-alcoholic options. You can find locally brewed non -alcoholic beers by the beer craftsman, fresh apple juice and hot chocolate is a must try. You can add whipped cream and marshmallows and enjoy Christmas.

Entertainment Options: There are many things that can keep you engaged at the Galway Christmas Market. You can try climbing the 32- metres Ferris wheel and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Galway from high up the wheel. You can give the traditional carousel a try and be nostalgic, remembering your past. If you are spending the time with your young ones you can let them play on the Helter Skelter. Galway Christmas market has the Santa Express train. Never forget to stop at Santa’s postbox. It allows you to post your letter for him. You can also meet the Big Man, Father Christmas at Santa’s Grotto. This organization is run by charity workers. It would be really nice if you could donate money as you know even small things help.

If you are a party buff, you can keep following the crowd until you reach the buzzing Après Ski Bar or the Bierkeller. These places have the best events and live performances which you can find around the Christmas Market.