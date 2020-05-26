Galway Bay Annapolis MD –Irish Restaurant and Pub

Galway Bay is a famous Irish pub in the United States. It is famous because of its many Irish alcoholic drinks, its rustic appeal, and its antique décor. Although it is an Irish restaurant, its décor is American and modern. This décor includes paintings on the wall and furniture that are café-styled.

Although this restaurant seems popular for just having meals, it was not established solely for that purpose. It can serve as a venue for office parties, birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, as well as other important occasions.

Galway Bay Annapolis MD was established in December 1998 and is situated at Maryland Avenue, Annapolis. It has a happy and relaxed atmosphere and staff that are very hospitable. If you are looking to spend time in an Irish atmosphere and enjoy some decently prepared Irish meals, this pub is one you have to give a lot of consideration. Although not the only Irish restaurant. This pub has maintained a great deal of consistency.

In Galway Bay are a good number of Irish instruments. These instruments are positioned on the walls made of red-brick so everyone can see them. Furthermore, there are some Irish artifacts in this restaurant kept in shelves.

When you come into this pub, you can choose to work with a gluten-free menu or a regular menu. That’s not all, you can also decide to take only gluten-free beer as there is a beer collection dedicated to just gluten-free beer.

Galway Bay is known for its fried oysters. These oysters are made with plump oyster meat. They are also cooked in very juicy Chesapeake pride sauce and served with coleslaw or French fries.

What are the Menus at Galway Bay Annapolis MD

If you have any plans to visit this Irish restaurant, you should know the available meals on the menu and how much they cost.

That said, below are some of the meals you can get at Galway Bay Annapolis MD.

Miss Peggy’s Mini Crab Cakes

This is served with coleslaw and it is a blend of two small carb cakes of fresh jumbo lump crap meat. This meal goes for $11.99

Wexford Potato Cakes

This meal can be gotten for $7.99 and is gotten from a mixture of potato cakes and cashel blue cheese, sharp cheddar, asiago, shallow fried, peppers, and onions. Also, it gets served with ranch dressing.

Corned Beef Poppers

This meal costs $10.99. It is served with a bistro mustard sauce and is a blend of corned beef flash-fried and beer batter.

Calamari Mattapoisett

This meal costs $10.99 and is served with a homemade cocktail sauce. It is made from calamari rings that are slightly mixed with flash-fried and seasoned floor.

Desserts at Galway Restaurant

If you have no plans of having a meal at this pub, you can have dessert. Below are some of the desserts available at Galway Pub

Baileys Espresso Chocolate Mousse

This dessert is made from chocolate mousse and flavored with baileys Irish cream and espresso. Also, it has fresh whipped cream as its topping

Strawberries and Cream

This is a traditional dessert and it has fresh vanilla-infused whipped cream as its topping.