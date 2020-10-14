Diane Alexander – Lionel Richie’s Ex Wife

Lionel Richie Ex Wife Diane Alexander – Bio, Age, Wiki

Diane Alexander was born on The 16th of June, 1967 in the United States and to American parents. She lives in Los Angeles, California, United States and is an American by nationality. This former wife of Lionel Richie is a Christian and a Caucasian. She is a fashion designer and former dancer.

Diane Alexander is famous as Lionel Richie’s second ex-wife. Although she was already into entertainment when she met Lionel Richie, she only became famous after getting married to the American superstar. The fame she gained after getting married to Lionel Richie is, however, nothing compared to how popular she got when she opted for a divorce. Although Diane enjoys living a very private life, her mirage to Lionel, as well as her divorce succeeded in making this very difficult.

Diane Alexander Weight/ Age/ Height

Diane Alexander is not of mediocre height. She is five feet and nine inches. She also weighs 132 lbs. and is famous for her physique. Beyond her height and weight, Diane has hazel eye color, and dark brown hair. Additionally, she wears shoe size 8, has a bra size of 33B, and measures 34-26-35.

How much is Diane Alexander Worth

Although once married to a mega-superstar, Diane Alexander is not very rich on her own. She is estimated to be worth $1 million. She was able to achieve this net worth from her years as a professional dancer and from being a successful fashion designer.

Family Background and Education

Diane might be a very famous person. Nonetheless, her past is still relatively unknown. There are no details about her parents and education. The reason for this is she keeps her private life away from the prying eyes of the public.

Fashion and Career

Although Diane has taken part in some movies, she did not start out as an actress. She got into entertainment as a professional dancer. After dancing professionally for a while she appeared in two movies. They are Forget Paris and Lake Girls. Although her appearance in these movies helped with her popularity slightly, she only became famous after appearing in the video of Lionel Richie’s song ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’.

As the wife of a superstar, Diane perhaps did not need to do much to live a glamorous life. However, after getting divorced, she put in all her effort into fashion designing. This has been her major source of income since then.

As a former dancer and big-time fashion designer, Diane Alexander is famous on Instagram.

Relationships

Diane Alexander married Lionel Richie on the 21st of December, 1995 and this marriage produced two children. The first child of this marriage, Miles Brockman was born on the 27th of May, 1994. Four years after he was born, Diane had a daughter named Sofia Richie. Although this marriage looked good while it was on. It was only meant to last 7 years as the couple got divorced in 2003.

After this marriage ended, Diane got a good amount of alimony from Lionel. The Amount of money she got from Lionel Richie made their divorce one of the most expensive celebrity divorces of their time. During the divorce process, Diane Alexander asked for an annual plastic surgery budget of $20,000. Although lots of people considered this outrageous, it did not stop at that. She also asked for a clothing allowance of $15,000. Due to all that she asked for, Lionel Richie ended up paying $20 million during the divorce process.

Is Diane Alexander Currently Seeing Anyone

Diane Alexander is a public figure and like lots of public figures, she finds it difficult to keep her private life out of the eyes of other people. Diane might have not said anything about being in a relationship with someone at the moment. Nonetheless, there are rumors that she is in a relationship with Dave Kenney. They have been together since 2015 and since there are no talks of them being separated, then, they are most likely still together.

Diane Alexander is currently unmarried. Although she and Lionel Richie are officially separated, they still spend some time together and people sometimes refer to her as his wife.

Facts about Diane Alexander

Diane was able to get $300,000 in spousal support after divorcing Lionel Richie

At the moment, she is engaged to be married to Dave Kenney, Her fiancé is a staff at the Ventura County Sheriff. She got engaged in 2015.

She has been featured in a couple of movies. One of them is Forget Paris. This is in addition to appearing in ‘’Dancing on the Ceiling’ one of Lionel Richie’s songs.

How Did Diane Spend Her Alimony

Diane got good money from her divorce from Lionel Richie. Contrary to what a lot of people were expecting, she did not put all this money into a business or invest it. Rather, she went under the knife and spent $20,000 in the process. She did not stop at this. She spent $15,000 on clothing on a monthly basis. Additionally, she put in $50,000 into other beauty treatments she considered important.

How Did Diane Meet Lionel Richie?

Diane Alexander met Lionel Richie 10 years before having a baby for him and 11 years before getting married to him. This was in 1984 at the closing ceremony of the 1984 Olympics. In this ceremony, Lionel Richie performed All Night Long’. While they met, reports had it that they were strongly attracted to each other. They, however, did not start a relationship immediately. They allowed things to drift for two years before they started dating.

This relationship was a secret for two years. It, however, became public knowledge in 1988 when Lionel Richie’s first ex-wife caught them in bed at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Things turned ugly and Brenda got arrested for spousal abuse, vandalism, and trespassing.

This led to a divorce between Lionel Richie and his first wife. After this divorce, he was free to marry Diane.

She and Lionel are still friends and have some pictures together on Instagram.