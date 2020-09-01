Specsavers Opticians Galway

Specsavers Optical Group Ltd. is a well-known optical retail chain which is situated in the UK, Ireland, Australia and Nordic countries. The company provides services from opticians for testing of eyes and they also sell glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses. They have also started selling hearing aids. In the year 2021 it became the biggest optician with a market of share of 42%. The total turnover of the company was 2.78 billion in the year 2018-2019. They have now got a total of 2,111 branches in countries like Ireland, United States, Guernsey, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and Spain.

Specsavers History

The Specsavers have served their clients for the past 30 years and have come a long way in perfecting the eyewear for their clients. It was founded by Doug and Mary Perkins in Guernsey in the English Channel. They started manufacturing the specs in a spare room of their house and now they have become pioneers in affordable eye care and hearing aids for customers all over the globe.

In 1983 the Perkins couple started their business on a ping-pong table when the restrictions on professionals to advertise their products was removed.

In the year 1984 they opened their first store in Guernsey and the UK which had many stylish frames and modern glasses at a very reasonable price for all segments of people.

In the year 1990 they opened their first store in Ireland.

In 1997 they opened the first international store of Specsavers in the Netherlands.

In the year 1999 a flagship store in Tottenham Court Road, London was inaugurated. This was the 350th eye care store in the UK.

The opened the Heating centre as well in the year 2002. Their expansion to audiology was a milestone for the company.

In the year 2003 they had already captured a huge market in the eye care industry and had been awarded the Supreme Achievement Award by the Industry of Optical.

They opened their first store in Sweden in 2004.

The first store in Norway was opened in 2005.

They acquired the Danish optical chain Louis Nielsen in the year 2005.

The first optical chain in France was opened in 2006.

In the year 2008 Specsavers opened 100 stores in 100 days in Australia and New Zealand.

They celebrated their 25 th Anniversary in 2009. They had achieved this milestone as they had provided best customer service and variety of eyewear and hearing aids to the clientele.

The year 2011 saw Specsavers opening the 700 th store in Northern Ireland and Belfast.

In the year 2012 Specsavers became NHS qualified hearing aid providers. So, their clients can seek assistance at home if they are facing hearing issues.

They also opened a Training centre for Optometry in Zambia under the name of Dame Mary Perkins Optometry.

In 2013 Specsavers launched eye care services for people who cannot visit stores due to physical or mental health disabilities.

In the year 2016 they had Newmedica partnered with them so that they can help people who require advanced eye care facilities.

They even partnered with Glaucoma in 2017 to raise awareness of Glaucoma and advised everyone to have regular eye tests.

Now as they were business pioneers they now moved to celebrity eyewear collections in the year 2017.

In 2018 Specsavers started the New Frame Styler and Audio pad technology features which was a step in virtual eye frames try on for their clients by analyzing the facial features before they choose the specs. The Audio pad technology is a 20-minute test which could analyze if the client would be benefited from a hearing assessment which takes around 1 hour to complete. In the same year they rolled out the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) equipment which could analyze the clients eye health in a better manner.

In the year 2020 they have partnered with Accenture to accelerate the digital transformation for their clients.

Products

Specsavers offer the best power glasses, Sunglasses, Designer Glasses, Contact lenses and Hearing Aids. They have their own Eye testing facilities which are top notch. They pioneer audiology testing and thus provide their clients with the best hearing aid testing and devices.

Specsavers Opticians Galway

The store of Specsavers is located in Eyre Square Centre, Galway and is open from Monday to Friday from 8:30AM to 6:15PM. Sat the store timings are from 8:30AM to 5:30PM and on Sundays they open late at around 12PM to 5:45PM. The store provides the following services such as 3D scanning technology, Adult eye tests, Audiology services, Children eye care and contact lenses services.