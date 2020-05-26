Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Galway Independent Newspapers – Galway City News Daily Today

Entertainment

Hotel Meyrick Galway – The Hardiman

Published

Formerly known as the Meyrick, The Hardiman is a hotel that doubles as a landmark in Galway. It was established in 1852 and stands on the Eyre Square. A night spent in the Hardiman hotel is one that can make guests feel at home even though they are so far away from home. This hotel has been existing for more than a century. It, therefore, has hosted lots of special occasions, as well as important guests.

This hotel is located in the heart of Galway and is a blend of opulent luxury and Victorian grace. Once you are at the main transport hub in Galway, you can find your way to this hotel by simply walking for a minute.

Beyond offering lots of standard amenities, Hotel Meyrick Galway occupies a strategic position in the city. It is positioned in a spot that cannot be any better. The reason for this is from this hotel, you can easily get to any of the major amenities in Galway. While this hotel is a great place to pass the night, beyond the comfort you get from the time spent in it, you can always explore check the Wild Atlantic Way.

About the Hardiman

This hotel has been existing for a long time and has gone through quite a couple of name changes. Lots of people have wondered why the name of this hotel was finally changed to the Hardiman. While there could be various reasons for this, it was changed to the Hardiman because of some of the achievements of a man called James Hardiman.

This hotel was named after a man called James Hardiman who was known for being passionate with arts, history, and culture.

Hardiman was born in 1782 in Westport Co Mayo. Hardiman studied law at the King’s Inns Dublin and became a solicitor in 1814. Before doing so, he lived in Galway. He was known to be in love with Irish cultural traditions and history. Due to his passion for history and couture, he carried out some research and came up with his first book. This happened in 1820 and this book was called  ‘History of the town and county Galway’.

Although Hardiman is known for his love for arts and culture, there is more to him. He also loved traditional Irish music and spoken word. Due to his love for music, he spent some time travelling through Roscommon and Longford. While at this, he collected different Irish songs and verses.

What was this Hotel like before it Was Named the Hardiman

Hotel Myrick went from one name to another before it settled at the Hardiman. It started out as the Railway Hotel and was changed to the Great Southern. It did not end at this. It went on to become Hotel Meyrick before it was finally called the Hardiman. It was given each of the names at different times for a specific reason. Due to this, it will be impossible to talk about the hotel without giving some attention to its various names. Hotel Meyrick has played host to soldiers, actors, kings, princes, writers, and heads of states and is still affordable to regular people.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Massillon Independent

The Massillon independent, which was formerly known as The Evening Independent, is a daily newspaper publication that releases new issues every weekday, as well...

May 26, 2020

News

NUI Galway – National University of Ireland Galway

NUI Galway, which is better known as the National University of Ireland Galway, is a University that is located right in the actual city...

May 26, 2020

News

What is RIP Galway?

RIP Galway is the leading funeral parlor in the entire county Galway.  They understand how difficult it can be to lose a loved one...

May 26, 2020

News

Galway GAA – Gaelic Football Team

The Galway County Boards which are part of the Gaelic Athletic Association, also more commonly referred to as the GAA, or the Galway GAA,...

May 26, 2020

Copyright © 2020 Galway Independent.