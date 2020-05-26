Galway Arms Review

Galway Arms is an Irish pub that offers a sophisticated menu to its guests. The pub offers outdoor seating along with full liquor services. It is open for Saturday and Sunday brunch and accepts reservations from guests.

There are three dining rooms in this establishment, and two of these three feature French doors. These doors give guests access to a large patio that overlooks Clark street.

The menu offers a large variety, including traditional Irish breakfast, along with contemporary dishes. The pub is located in the Lincoln Park area, and its building was formerly home to the Rudi Fazulis.

The setting of the pub is appealing to both the Irish visitors and the non-Irish. If you don’t want to miss your favorite team play, the pub has you covered. You can watch matches from the Premier League, MLS, La Liga, and so on.

The pub is worth visiting both in the warmer and colder months. When the winter months come by, there are several fireplaces to keep you warm. For many guests, they come here to enjoy the live music that the pub has to offer.

This is an excellent option for individuals looking for a place to remind them of home. The Private rooms also serve as unique spots for anyone who wants to have a closed party, or those rehearsing a dinner and other activities.

If you want to do something nice for someone, Galway Arms offers gift cards that you can purchase and send to loved ones. When you buy a gift card worth $200, you get a $50 gift card.

Menu

Galway Arms is one of the few pubs that offers guests an extensive selection in its menu. The menu is split into the following:

Appetizers

Salads and Soups

Burgers and Sandwiches

Entrees

Sides

Desserts

Kids Menu

Guests can order dishes such as stuffed mushrooms, emerald artichoke dip, corned beef sandwich, zuddha bowl, Galway salad, steak dinner, and many more.

There is also a selection of wine, beer, spirits, and cocktails available. For any guest who desires additional services, there is a Private Party Menu available.

You can also decide to order your meals and have them available for pick-up or delivered to you.

Private Party

The location is available to anyone intending to host a small or large gathering. All you need to do is make a request on the website by filling the form available. You get to pick the date, time, and make any additional request.

Live Music

Five nights a week, guests can enjoy live music at the Galway Arms. On Sunday nights, guests get to listen to Paddy Homan and friends. For those who don’t know, Paddy Homan is a native of Cork City, Ireland, and he received the award for Best Newcomer of the Decade 2000-2010 from Live Ireland ‘Best of the Decade’ awards.

Other performances are as follows: